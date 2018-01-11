The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

Kamala Mills blaze: Mumbai police arrests all 3 '1 Above' owners

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

The Sanghvi brothers, who were on run since the incident, were arrested from Andheri, additional commissioner of police S Jaikumar said.

Jigar and Kripesh Sanghvi were arrested on the information provided by Juhu-based hotelier Vishal Kariya, who was arrested on Wednesday for sheltering the duo and another owner of the pub, Abhijeet Mankar. (Photo: ANI)
 Jigar and Kripesh Sanghvi were arrested on the information provided by Juhu-based hotelier Vishal Kariya, who was arrested on Wednesday for sheltering the duo and another owner of the pub, Abhijeet Mankar. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: All the three owners of ‘1 Above’ pub, who had been absconding for nearly two weeks since 14 people were killed in a fire at Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai, were arrested by Mumbai police.

Acting on a tip-off, Mumbai police arrested two owners Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi late on Wednesday night while Abhijeet Mankar, who was on the run, was arrested on Thursday morning. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against them.

The Sanghvi brothers, who were on the run since the incident, were arrested from the Andheri area in Mumbai, additional commissioner of police S Jaikumar told PTI.

Mumbai police spokesperson said they would be produced before the Bhoiwada court on Thursday.

Jigar and Kripesh were arrested on the information provided by Juhu-based hotelier Vishal Kariya, who was arrested on Wednesday for sheltering the duo and another owner of the pub, Abhijeet Mankar.

The police had, earlier, announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the whereabouts of the ‘1 Above’ owners.

The police have recovered a high-end car of accused Mankar, from the Juhu residence of Kariya (42), who was then picked up for questioning.

During the interrogation, the hotelier revealed that he sheltered the trio at his residence.

Kariya had been booked under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Sanghvi brothers were absconding since December 29 when the fire swept through ‘1 Above’ and adjacent ‘Mojo's Bistro’ resto-pub in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai.

Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro and the son of former Pune police commissioner KK Pathak, was arrested on January 6 in the case.

Earlier, the owners of ‘1 Above’ had written to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Mumbai Police Commissioner and the chief of the city's civic body, demanding that the matter be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Alleging there was a conspiracy against them, they accused the police of “destroying the evidence on site and making false reports”.

The report said flying embers from the charcoal used for hookahs touched the curtains at the upscale pub. The restaurant did not have clearance to serve sheesha. According to the fire department, both ‘1 Above’ and ‘Mojo’s Bistro’ had illegal structures and flouted fire safety norms.

Most of the people who died were patrons of ‘1 Above’.  Their bodies were found piled up inside the toilet. They had gone there to escape the blaze, but died of suffocation.

Tags: kamala mills fire, mumbai police, 1 above, police arrest owners of '1 above', jigar sanghavi, kripesh sanghavi, abhijeet mankar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018, no foldable phone this year

2

M3M firm sells 20 apartments worth Rs 150 crore under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

3

Acer expands its Predator accessories portfolio

4

CES 2018: Soul Electronics unveils two new in-ear headphones

5

Smartron tphone P with 5000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham