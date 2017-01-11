Portugal woos Indian film industry to boost tourism

It is understood that India and Portugal have also agreed to work out modalities for a co-production agreement in the film sector.

New Delhi: Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa has invited Indian filmmakers to shoot their upcoming ventures in his country. The Portuguese government will also hold talks with film industry representatives in Goa on January 12 to promote the country as a shooting destination.

Sources stated that many Indian producers have been invited for the scheduled meeting with the Portugal Prime Minister in Goa on January 12.

Union information and broadcasting is understood to be facilitating the talks.

Sources stated that the Portuguese government was keen to enable shoots for films like Hrithik Roshan-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, shot in Spain and promoted by the Spanish government. It is believed that Indian movies shot in Portugal could help the country in bolstering its tourism industry. Sources stated that a proposal to provide subsidies to film producers may also be discussed at the meet.

It is understood that India and Portugal have also agreed to work out modalities for a co-production agreement in the film sector. The agreement would be framed in a time-bound manner keeping in mind the legal aspects of such an agreement.

A possibility of an MoU between the public broadcasters of both the countries to share best practices and seek cooperation in technical and content related matters was also discussed.

The issue of MoU was also discussed at a meeting between minister of state for information & broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore and Portugal minister of culture Luis Filipe Castro Mendes on Tuesday.