The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, All India

Portugal woos Indian film industry to boost tourism

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 11, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2017, 3:06 am IST

It is understood that India and Portugal have also agreed to work out modalities for a co-production agreement in the film sector.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa
 Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa

New Delhi: Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa has invited Indian filmmakers to shoot their upcoming ventures in his country. The Portuguese government will also hold talks with film industry representatives in Goa on January 12 to promote the country as a shooting destination.

Sources stated that many Indian producers have been invited for the scheduled meeting with the Portugal Prime Minister in Goa on January 12.

Union information and broadcasting is understood to be facilitating the talks.

Sources stated that the Portuguese government was keen to enable shoots for films like Hrithik Roshan-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, shot in Spain and promoted by the Spanish government. It is believed that Indian movies shot in Portugal could help the country in bolstering its tourism industry. Sources stated that a proposal to provide subsidies to film producers may also be discussed at the meet.   

It is understood that India and Portugal have also agreed to work out modalities for a co-production agreement in the film sector. The agreement would be framed in a time-bound manner keeping in mind the legal aspects of such an agreement.

A possibility of an MoU between the public broadcasters of both the countries to share best practices and seek cooperation in technical and content related matters was also discussed.

The issue of MoU was also discussed at a meeting between minister of state for information & broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore and Portugal minister of culture Luis Filipe Castro Mendes on Tuesday.

Tags: antonio costa, hrithik roshan, filmmaker
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US man gets 22 years in jail for stealing TV remote!

2

Turkey renames street after assassinated Russian ambassador

3

Google Pixel review: The best slice of Nougat one can have

4

Birth of three calves by frozen embryos in Chhattisgarh

5

Porn was blocked in Asia due to this trivial mistake

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham