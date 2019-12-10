Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 08:34 AM IST

India, All India

Sudesh may be kingmaker if he wins Mahato bastion

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 5:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 5:07 am IST

The AJSU is contesting 53 out of 81 Assembly seats in the state.

Sudesh Mahato
 Sudesh Mahato

Silli (Jharkhand): If one person can be branded as the potential kingmaker in these elections, it is All Jharkhand Students Union chief Sudesh Mahato.

By refusing a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, the former deputy chief minister has kept the game wide open as far as the Jharkhand Assembly polls are concerned. But the guessing game is on whether he will bargain hard or pull a Shiv Sena on the BJP.

Mr Mahato keeps his cards close to his chest as far as his post-poll plans are concerned. “All I know is that this time there is going to be ‘Gaanv ki Sarkar,’” he tells this newspaper. This in effect indicates Mr Mahato’s chief ministerial ambitions as “Ab ki baar Gaanv ki Sarkar” (“This time government of the village”) is the war cry of his campaign.

The AJSU is contesting 53 out of 81 Assembly seats in the state.

“We are a regional party. Our priorities are based on that. We have to take care of that,” he said when asked why he did not get into a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Probed further as to whether the reason was the unpopularity of the Raghhbar Das-led BJP government, he said: “(Whether Raghuvar Das is unpopular)... that the BJP has to decide”.

Mr Mahato remains tight-lipped on his post-poll preferences. “We will form the government,” he said adding that it is too early to say whether he will support the BJP or the Congress-JMM alliance. However, the regional strongman avoids directly attacking the BJP in his campaign rallies, instead making indirect references to the state government policies like land issues and farmers’ woes.

His attacks on the JMM though are more direct, chiefly because his primary opponent in this constituency is Seema Mahato of the JMM.

The AJSU chief has been defeated twice in Silli. Once in the 2014 Assembly polls by JMM’s Amit Mahato and then again in 2017 bypolls when Amit Mahato was jailed in a murder case and was banned from contesting. The JMM candidate then was the present candidate and sitting MLA, Seema Mahato, Amit Mahato’s wife.

Local leaders say that though Sudesh Mahato’s chances seem bright this time, it all depends on who the Mahatos — who have a population of nearly 30-35 per cent in this constituency — decide to back.

“As both candidates are from the same Mahato caste, it would be the deciding factor,” a local leader said.

The AJSU’s pitch therefore seems to be that a vote for Sudesh Mahato means a vote for the future CM of the state.

Not to be left far behind, the JMM campaign is also promising a CM —  Hemat Soren, a potential chief ministerial candidate if the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance gets the numbers.

Tags: jharkhand assembly polls, sudesh mahato

Latest From India

BJP supporters celebrate in Bengaluru on Monday after the party won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka result takes toll on Cong as top leaders quit

Members of Aasu protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati on Wednesday.(Photo: AP)

Assam braces for mega bandh today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

CAB, NRC two sides of same coin: Mamata Banerjee

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

BJP sees red in Kamal Nath’s temple plan

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham