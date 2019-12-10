Ration card bearing Jesus Christ's photo sparks row in Andhra, govt links it to TDP

The government said that the rational dealer's husband was a 'die-hard TDP fan' and not a converted Christian.

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, refuted the claims and said that kin of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member did so to "promote propaganda". (Photo: ANI)

Amravati: A ration card bearing the image of Jesus Christ which has surfaced on the internet sparked a row in Andhra Pradesh with social media users linking its origins to Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government, however, refuted the claims and said that kin of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member did so to "promote propaganda".

In an official statement, the state government said: "Ration dealer husband, who is a TDP member from Vadlamuru village, had printed Jesus Christ's picture on the ration cards and intentionally promoted the propaganda."

The government said that the rational dealer's husband is a "die-hard TDP fan" and not a converted Christian.

"Previously, in 2016 the same person had printed Sai Baba's picture on the ration cards, Lord Balaji's photo in 2017 and 2018, and Jesus Christ picture in 2019," the government said.

The civil supplies department officials will take action on this issue of misconduct, it assured.