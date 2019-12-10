Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:51 AM IST

India, All India

Hyderabad: Bodies of accused in vet's rape-murder case shifted to Gandhi Hospital

ANI
Published : Dec 10, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2019, 11:24 am IST

On Monday, the high court had directed that the bodies will be transported to Gandhi Medical College and be preserved till Dec 13.

The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6. (Representational Image)
 The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The bodies of the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case were shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Mahabubnagar Government Medical College on Tuesday after the Telangana High Court ordered to preserve their bodies till December 13. The four accused were killed in an encounter last week.

On Monday, the high court had directed that the bodies will be transported to Gandhi Medical College and will be preserved there till December 13 and scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 12.

The case was adjourned as the Supreme Court will on December 11 hear a plea seeking action against police personnel involved in the encounter.

The petitioner has sought registration of an FIR, investigation and action against police personnel who were involved in the encounter.

The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in the police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar on the morning of December 6.

On Sunday, a complaint was filed against Cyberabad Police alleging that the four suspects were killed in a fake encounter.

The Telangana government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the police encounter against the four accused.

The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28.

Tags: telangana rape and murder case, telangana high court, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The AQI in Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida was 387, 326 and 382 respectively. (Photo: File)

Delhi's air quality remains poor for 7th consecutive day

In its mouthpiece Saamna, the Sena stated,

'Modi once said onion is vital, should be kept in locker': Sena's dig on price rise

Taking to twitter, he said:

‘Price of giving one party brute majority’: Chidambaram on Citizenship bill

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. (Photo: File)

Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham