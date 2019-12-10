Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:50 AM IST

Citizenship bill in line with India's century-old ethos of assimilation: PM

PTI
The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with 311 votes in favour and 80 against it a little past midnight.

He said he would like to specially applaud Home Minister Amit Shah for lucidly explaining all aspects of the measure. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night expressed delight over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, saying the proposed law is in line with India's century-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with 311 votes in favour and 80 against it a little past midnight after a debate that lasted more than seven hours.

"Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India's centuries old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values," he tweeted. He said he would like to specially applaud Home Minister Amit Shah for lucidly explaining all aspects of the measure.

"He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in Lok Sabha," Modi said. The prime minister, who addressed election rallies in Jharkhand earlier in the day, was not present in the House during the passage of the Bill.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

