AgustaWestland case: Michel used more than 10 numbers for India contacts

New Delhi: Investigations by the Central probe agencies into the money trail of the alleged kickbacks in the multi-crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal have reportedly revealed that British national and alleged middleman in the case, Christian Michel James, who is in CBI custody, had allegedly used more than “10 overseas contact numbers” to remain in touch with his contacts in India.

According to sources, through these numbers Mr Michel had remained in constant touch with his India-based associates and used to get regular updates about their activities.

“During custodial interrogation, CBI sleuths confronted him with several evidences collected by the investigators,” sources said.

Mr Michel, who is a citizen of the United Kingdom, was brought to India on December 4 following his extradition by the UAE in connection with the case.

He was produced before special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar on December 5, who remanded him to police custody for five days allowing the premier investigating agency’s plea that they required his custodial interrogation to find out the money trail. He will be produced before the Delhi court again on Monday.

“It is also suspected that the British national was keen to get details about certain government payments made to the Anglo-Italian defence manufacturer,” sources added.

Besides, investigations revealed that a former senior employee of the AgustaWestland was allegedly in touch with leaders of an Italy-based political party, Lega Nord, and paid them 12 million Euro for supporting the firm there.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused in September 2017.

Among those arraigned were retired Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi, his cousins, former Air Marshal JS Gujral, two other alleged middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, the then AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini Finmeccanica, and chairman Giuseppe Orsi among others.