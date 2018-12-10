The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:01 AM IST

India, All India

Bulandshahr violence: ASP shifted, jawan jailed for 14 days jail

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 5:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 6:12 am IST

The Army handed over the suspect, Jitendra Malik, to UP Special Task Force team in Meerut late on Saturday night, officials said.

Jitendra Malik, also known as Jettu Fauji (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Jitendra Malik, also known as Jettu Fauji (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: The Army jawan arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a police inspector during mob violence in Bulandshahr was on Sunday sent to 14 days’ jail, even as the UP government moved out an additional superintendent of police, the fourth police official to be shunted out in the last two days.

Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P. Singh said that the situation in the district was peaceful now. “Peaceful atmosphere prevails in Bulandshahr. Law and order is good,” he told reporters in Shirdi.

The Army handed over the suspect, Jitendra Malik, to UP Special Task Force team in Meerut late on Saturday night, officials said.

Malik was interrogated by the crime branch during the day and also questioned by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the UP government to probe the incident, the city superintend-ent of police (crime) said.

Earlier in the day, the UP government transferred Raees Akhtar, who was posted as additional superintendent of police (rural) in Bulandshahr, six days after two people died in mob violence in the district following an alleged cow slaughter incident.

In a statement issued here, principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar said Akhtar has been transferred to PAC headquarters in Lucknow.

Manish Mishra, posted as additional superintendent of police at modern control room, Ghaziabad, has been made the new ASP (rural) of Bulandshahr.

Malik, suspected to be involved in the killing of the inspector, was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination and later produced before the magistrate, who sent him to prison for two weeks, the SP said.

On December 3, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby. During the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds.

Singh and his team had gone to the area to tackle the violence when they came under attack by the mob. On Saturday, the UP government transferred Bulandshahr SSP Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office in Lucknow.

Tags: bulandshahr violence, up government

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham