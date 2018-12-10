Bengaluru man sets mother ablaze for denying him money

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in the city while the accused, identified as Uttam Kumar, is absconding.

Kumar's mother reportedly refused to give him money thinking that he would spend it on buying alcohol. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to the fore, where a 20-year-old man allegedly tried to set ablaze his mother after she refused to give him money.

The incident took place at Sadashivanagar area in Bengaluru on December 6, after the mother-son duo landed into a heated argument over the money.

Kumar's mother reportedly refused to give him money thinking that he would spend it on buying alcohol. Enraged by this, the accused, in the heat of the moment, allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She was soon rushed to a nearby hospital by her husband, and reportedly sustained burn injuries on her face, hand, and chest.

In a similar incident, another Bengaluru-based youth was booked for beating up his mother, after a video showing the boy thrashing his mother with a broom went viral on social media.