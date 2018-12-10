The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 10, 2018 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

India, All India

24-yr-old man accused of raping woman at Goa beach escapes police custody

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2018, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2018, 1:24 pm IST

The rape accused was taken to Panaji-based Chest Disease & TB Hospital for treatment from where he escaped, police said.

Makwana and the two other men-- Ram Bhariya and Sanjiv Pal-- had raped and robbed the 20-year-old woman in South Goa on May 24. (Representational Image)
 Makwana and the two other men-- Ram Bhariya and Sanjiv Pal-- had raped and robbed the 20-year-old woman in South Goa on May 24. (Representational Image)

Panaji: A 24-year-old man arrested in a gang-rape case in Goa escaped from police custody in Panaji on Monday when he was brought to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Ishwar Makwana from Indore in Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Goa Police, along with two other men from the same state, in May this year for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at a beach in South Goa district.

The accused was lodged at the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa district since then. He was taken to Panaji-based Chest Disease & TB Hospital for treatment on Monday from where he escaped, a senior police official said.

"The Goa Police's escort cell, which is in-charge of transportation of inmates from the Central Jail, had brought the accused to the hospital but he managed to run away from there," the official said.

A search was on to arrest him, he added.

Makwana and the two other men-- Ram Bhariya and Sanjiv Pal-- had raped and robbed the 20-year-old woman in South Goa on May 24.

Makwana had been charged in the past in Madhya Pradesh for various offences including the murder of a couple in Indore.

He also carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, police said.

Tags: panaji, goa, rape accused, goa police
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

'I am truly sorry': The Cut writer apologises for calling Priyanka Chopra scam artist

2

Xiaomi demos 5G-enabled Mi Mix 3

3

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

4

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

5

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham