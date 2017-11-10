The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

India, All India

No film but reality: Train travels 13 km without driver, rail staff chases it on bike

PTI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 12:01 pm IST

The staffer successfully caught up with the engine in a filmy style, and got on to it and stopped it.

The incident occurred when the Chennai-Mumbai train arrived at Wadi junction around 3 pm on Wednesday and halted for the diesel engine to be attached to the bogies as the route from Wadi to Solapur in Maharashtra is not electrified. (Photo: Representational)
 The incident occurred when the Chennai-Mumbai train arrived at Wadi junction around 3 pm on Wednesday and halted for the diesel engine to be attached to the bogies as the route from Wadi to Solapur in Maharashtra is not electrified. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai: An electric train engine travelled for about 13 km without loco pilot from Wadi station in the district before being brought to a halt by a staff member who chased it on a bike.

The staffer successfully caught up with the engine in a filmy style, and got on to it and stopped it.

The incident occurred when the Chennai-Mumbai train arrived at Wadi junction around 3 pm on Wednesday and halted for the diesel engine to be attached to the bogies as the route from Wadi to Solapur in Maharashtra is not electrified, railway officials said.

As a daily routine, the diesel engine was attached to the Mumbai train which left for Solapur on its onward journey from Wadi, the officials said. But in the meantime, due to a slip up, the electric engine started moving on its own after the loco pilot alighted from it.

As a stunned loco pilot looked on, the Wadi station authorities alerted the next few stations to clear the signals and tracks.

To prevent any possible mishap, trains coming from the opposite direction were also stopped, the officials said. As the electric engine ran, the railway staff gave a chase to it on a motorbike, managed to board it when it slowed down and stopped it near Nalwar but not before it had cruised for about 13 km.

It was not exactly known how the electric engine began to move, the officials said, adding, an inquiry by a special team was underway.

Tags: chennai-mumbai train, indian railways, staff chases train on bike
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

2

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

3

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

4

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

5

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham