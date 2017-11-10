The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:59 PM IST

India, All India

I'm yet to understand GST; CAs, businessmen facing problem: MP BJP minister

ANI
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 2:29 pm IST

Dhurve's statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence over the GST that was rolled out in July 1.

While addressing a gathering at a BJP event on the first anniversary of demonetisation, party minister Om Prakash Dhurve said he is yet to understand GST. (Photo: ANI)
 While addressing a gathering at a BJP event on the first anniversary of demonetisation, party minister Om Prakash Dhurve said he is yet to understand GST. (Photo: ANI)

Umaria: In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister from Madhya Pradesh said that he has not been able to understand the Goods and Services Tax (GST) yet.

While addressing a gathering at a BJP event on the first anniversary of demonetisation, party minister Om Prakash Dhurve said he is yet to understand GST.

His statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence over the GST that was rolled out in July 1.

"I am yet to understand GST so I won't speak about it. Even CAs and businessmen are facing problem in understanding it," said Dhurve.

The minister added: "Gradually people will understand and feel relaxed about the step that has been taken up by the government."

Meanwhile, the 23rd meeting of the GST council is scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam, later in the day.

The GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is likely to witness deliberations on a number of topics, including extended liberalisation given to small traders, rate cuts on air-conditioned restaurants from 18 to 12 percent, and the issue of 'benami' properties.

Since the implementation of GST, the tax brackets have been changed for over 100 items.

Tags: om prakash dhurve, gst, bjp minister, madhya pradesh minister
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Dinesh Chandimal led Sri Lanka vows to provide challenge to Team India in the upcoming series

2

Reliance Jio planning to launch VR app in 2018

3

Ford's Eksovest turns workers into 'heavylifting' superhumans

4

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

5

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham