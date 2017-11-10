I'm yet to understand GST; CAs, businessmen facing problem: MP BJP minister

Dhurve's statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence over the GST that was rolled out in July 1.

Umaria: In a shocking incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister from Madhya Pradesh said that he has not been able to understand the Goods and Services Tax (GST) yet.

While addressing a gathering at a BJP event on the first anniversary of demonetisation, party minister Om Prakash Dhurve said he is yet to understand GST.

#WATCH: Madhya Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Dhurve says he has not been able to understand #GST yet (November 8th) pic.twitter.com/qRI8ciYZpQ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

His statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence over the GST that was rolled out in July 1.

"I am yet to understand GST so I won't speak about it. Even CAs and businessmen are facing problem in understanding it," said Dhurve.

The minister added: "Gradually people will understand and feel relaxed about the step that has been taken up by the government."

Meanwhile, the 23rd meeting of the GST council is scheduled to be held in Guwahati, Assam, later in the day.

The GST Council meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is likely to witness deliberations on a number of topics, including extended liberalisation given to small traders, rate cuts on air-conditioned restaurants from 18 to 12 percent, and the issue of 'benami' properties.

Since the implementation of GST, the tax brackets have been changed for over 100 items.