The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 10, 2017 | Last Update : 03:59 AM IST

India, All India

Court asks CBI if Karti Chidambaram can leave India for few days

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 10, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 10, 2017, 2:02 am IST

The bench also asked CBI to explore whether Karti could be re-examined in the light of new material evidence produced in court.

Karti Chidambaram
 Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated that Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, will be allowed to go abroad for four or five days pending investigation of the case registered against him.

A three-judge bench of chief justice Dipak Mishra and justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud – after perusing confidential material submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover in the probe being conducted against Karti – asked the investigating agency whether Karti could be allowed to go abroad for a few days.

The bench also asked CBI to explore whether Karti could be re-examined in the light of new material evidence produced in court. As the matter has been posted for further hearing in November, Karti cannot travel abroad as per his application, at least for the lecture from November 10 to 15. He has sought permission to visit the UK again between December 1 and 7.   

The bench was hearing Karti’s application seeking permission to visit the UK for a lecture on “rule of law and democratic developments in Pakistan”. On October 11, the court expressed an inclination to examine material submitted in a sealed cover by the CBI. On Thursday, the bench went through the material and asked additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta how long it would take CBI to complete the investigation. To this, the ASG said that no definite time frame could be given.

Tags: supreme court, karti chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

2

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

3

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

4

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

5

I see MS Dhoni playing till 2020 ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham