The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018 | Last Update : 02:59 PM IST

India, All India

Take action against sexual allegation: Maneka Gandhi after MJ Akbar named in #MeToo

PTI
Published : Oct 10, 2018, 2:03 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2018, 2:03 pm IST

Maneka Gandhi said when women have started talking, their allegations should be taken seriously.

'Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies,' Maneka Gandhi told a TV news channel on Tuesday. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies,' Maneka Gandhi told a TV news channel on Tuesday. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has said the allegations of sexual harassment against anybody should be taken seriously as women are often scared to speak out.

Her reaction comes amid Union minister and former editor M J Akbar facing serious allegations of sexual harassment during his stint as a journalist.

"Men who are in positions of power often do this. And it applies to the media as well as to politics or senior personnel in companies," Maneka Gandhi told a TV news channel on Tuesday.

She said when women have started talking, their allegations should be taken seriously. "Women are scared to speak out because they think people would make fun of them and doubt their character but now when they are speaking out we should take action against each and every allegation," she said. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday evaded questions whether the government will take any action against the Union minister.

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.  

Tags: #metoo, maneka gandhi, mj akbar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Canada set to become largest country with legalised marijuana on October 17

2

Anurag Kashyap feels like apologising for being a man, exits MAMI board

3

Keep sleeping hours in check for a healthy lifestyle

4

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

5

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham