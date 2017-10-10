The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 10, 2017 | Last Update : 04:22 PM IST

India, All India

Will request CM to ban crackers in Maharashtra, says Ramdas Kadam

ANI
Published : Oct 10, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 3:39 pm IST

The Supreme Court, on Monday, restored the ban on the sale of firecrackers till November 1, in Delhi.

The court, while delivering its order, said that it wanted to test the effect of the ban on air quality after Diwali. (Representational Image)
 The court, while delivering its order, said that it wanted to test the effect of the ban on air quality after Diwali. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, on Tuesday said that he would request state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ban crackers in the state in line with the Supreme Court's ruling for Delhi.

"I will talk to Chief Minister Fadnavis and request if we can also ban crackers in Maharashtra in line with the Supreme Court's ruling for Delhi. The festivals in Maharashtra should be pollution-free. When we burn fire during Diwali, it causes pollution, affects human beings, shops get ablaze, and children also die. The high pollution has a bad effect on the atmosphere which is the reason that sometimes there is less rains and sometimes high," he said.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, restored the ban on the sale of firecrackers till November 1, in Delhi.

The court, while delivering its order, said that it wanted to test the effect of the ban on air quality after Diwali.

Tags: diwali, cracker ban, delhi cracker ban, fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Now Road Crossings become 'smart'

2

Australia's Dean Jones named as Afghanistan cricket team's interim coach

3

Fake news is still here, despite efforts by Google, Facebook

4

What a pig! Girl travels 650 kms to meet lover only to be stood up

5

Anushka Sharma's team clarifies after her fashion label gets accused of 'lifting' designs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham