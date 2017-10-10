The Asian Age | News

Will attend only ‘dowry-free’ weddings, says Nitish Kumar

Published : Oct 10, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 10, 2017, 2:57 am IST

Kumar said this while speaking to reporters after the weekly “Lok Samvad” (Public Interaction) programme here.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said those inviting him for marriage would have to speak out that no dowry has been taken.

“No affidavit will be asked but those inviting me for marriage needs to speak out that no dowry demand has been made,” he said. On October 2, Mr Kumar had launched a campaign against dowry and child marriage and had appealed to people to keep away from attending a marriage where dowry has played a role in fixing the match. In reply to a question about his own marriage, Mr Kumar thanked the reporter for reminding about his own marriage in 1973 in which no dowry was taken and guests coming for the ceremony were given a speech by him and other socialist leaders against dowry which was described as “cancer for the society.”

“I thank you for reminding me about the occasion. Vice-Chancellor of Patna University had presided over that function at Lala Lajpat Rai Hall in 1973 on my marriage in which speakers after speakers had talked against dowry,” he said and expressed sorrow at passing of his wife 10 years back.    

