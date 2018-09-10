Oppn calls for Bharat Bandh over rising fuel prices, protests across nation

21 opposition parties are joining Congress in protest to corner Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the Centre.

New Delhi: The Congress has called for a nationwide shutdown or Bharat Bandh on Monday to protest rising fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave clarion call from Raj Ghat after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Apart from other opposition parties, the Congress has asked civil society groups to join their protest against the government. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said that the common man was bearing the burden of escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

The Congress demanded that petrol and diesel should be brought under the ambit of goods and services tax (GST), by which oil prices could drop by about Rs 15 to Rs 18.

On Monday, petrol is sold Rs 80.73 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23 per litre) and diesel at Rs 72.83 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22 per litre) in Delhi.

Petrol was priced at Rs 88.12 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23 per litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23 per litre) in Mumbai on Monday, the day Congress called Bharat Bandh over rise in fuel prices.

The rupee has hit a new record low of 72.18, dropped 45 paise against US dollar.

Here are LIVE updates from the Bharat Bandh over surging fuel prices:

10:19 am: East Coast Railway Zone has cancelled 12 trains including Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express and Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Inter City Express in the view of Bharat Bandh called by the Congress and other opposition parties against fuel price hike.

10:17 am: In Mumbai, Congress workers staged 'Rail Roko' at Andheri railway station against fuel price hike.

10:07 am: "The Modi government is stealing from the people of India with excessive taxes on fuel," Congress tweeted on Monday, the day it has called for Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices.

The Modi Govt is stealing from the people of India with excessive taxes on fuel.

09:58 am: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has joined the Congress protests against the surging fuel prices.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Somnath Bharti along with others marched towards Rajghat to protest against depreciating rupee and rise in fuel prices.

09:47 am: Congress workers in Chhattisgarh held protest in Raipur against fuel price hike.

09:44 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Sharad Yadav at Bharat Bandh protest against fuel price hike in Delhi.

09:25 am: Bharat Bandh: Security has been tightened in Jaipur. "Precautionary measures have been taken. Police have been directed to take stringent actions against the protesters who will restore to violence during protests," said police.

09:02 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the opposition parties march from Rajghat towards Ramlila Maidan, to protest against fuel price hike.

08:57 am: Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers blocked railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station in support to Bharat Bandh.

08:50 am: Protesters in Gujarat's Bharuch burnt tyres and stopped buses; traffic movement was halted in the city.

08:47 am: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Bandh protests against NDA in Delhi's Rajghat.

08:38 am: Bus services of the North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) in Kalaburgi are not operational on Monday because of the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices.

08:06 am: CPI and CPM workers in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam protest against the fuel price hike.

07:29 am: "Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking the law into their hands," Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Dr Venkatesham K, tweeted.

07:25 am: Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress ruled Karnataka is supporting the Bharat Bandh. Schools and colleges in the state capital Bengaluru are closed on Monday. Public transport, cinema theatres, multiplexes among others. A host of organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, KSRTC, BMTC, Ola and Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Auto Drivers' Association will support the Bharat Bandh in the state.

07:24 am: In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress said that while it supported the issues related to increasing fuel prices, it would not support the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress. The reason, it stated, was that strikes like the Bharat Bandh would lead to a waste of working hours. Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee had urged the Trinamool activists and common people to keep shops and establishments functional on Monday.

07: 22 am: The ruling BJD in Odisha has refused to support the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress. BJP also said that it was against the hike in fuel prices. The Odisha government has however, announced that all schools in the state would be closed on Monday to ensure the safety of students.

07:20 am: Congress workers in Telangana hold protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad, against fuel price hike.

07:18 am: Bharat Bandh: Protests being held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar by opposition parties against fuel price hike.

07:00 am: Congress workers blocked a train in Sambalpur as Bharat Bandh has been called by the Congress and other opposition parties over fuel price hike.

