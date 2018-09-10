The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 10, 2018

India, All India

Andhra reduces petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2 each amid Bharat Bandh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2018, 4:47 pm IST

The new rates of petrol and diesel will come into effect from Tuesday morning.

The announcement came amid nation-wide Bharat Bandh protests called by Congress and opposition parties against the rise in fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The announcement came amid nation-wide Bharat Bandh protests called by Congress and opposition parties against the rise in fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee. (Photo: File | ANI)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced a reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 a litre each, in the state.

The announcement came amid nation-wide Bharat Bandh protests called by Congress and opposition parties against the rise in fuel prices and depreciation of the rupee.

The new rates of petrol and diesel will come into effect from Tuesday morning in Andhra Pradesh.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, fuel price hike, bharat bandh protests
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

