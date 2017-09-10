The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017

India, All India

Sri Lanka foreign minister meets Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 5:42 am IST



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj greets her Sri Lankan counterpart Tilak Marapana before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

New Delhi: Visiting Sri Lankan foreign minister Tilak Marapana met his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Saturday at meetings in which bilateral issues between the two countries were discussed. 

The two countries have been constantly in touch on the contentious fishermen issue, which is a major point of concern especially in Tamil Nadu. The Indian government has been working with Sri Lanka on a solution so that ties do not come under strain on this score.

In a statement, the government said, “Mr Tilak Marapana, minister of foreign affairs of Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today afternoon. The Prime Minister congratulated Mr Tilak Marapana on assuming his new responsibility as foreign minister of Sri Lanka. The Prime Minister referred to his fruitful visit to Sri Lanka in May for the International Vesak Day. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the high importance that India attaches to its relations with Sri Lanka. Both countries enjoy deep and broad-based ties. The Prime Minister conveyed that he looked forward to continue to work closely with the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation.”  

In another statement, the MEA said, “The minister of foreign affairs of Sri Lanka is on an official visit to India from September 8-10. This is his first overseas visit after assuming the office as the foreign minister on August 15. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj held delegation level talks with the visiting Sri Lankan minister and his accompanying delegation. The two sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further deepen the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries. The external affairs minister also hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.”

Meanwhile, Ms Swaraj will also hold delegation-level talks under the aeges of the “India Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Council” in New Delhi with Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani on Monday.  India is expanding cooperation with Afghanistan at a time when Kabul’s ties with Islamabad have soured.

