Shopian encounter: 1 terrorist dead, 1 surrenders, as security forces surrounds other

Shopian: In the ongoing encounter at Shopian's Barbug area where the security forces gunned down a terrorist, one has surrendered, while another is surrounded by the security forces.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Tariq Bhat of Hizbul Mujahideen, while the surrendered terrorist has been named Adil Dar from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The terrorist, surrounded by the forces, has been identified as Mohd. Altar Rather from LeT.

In another encounter in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, one terrorist was killed by security forces, on Saturday.