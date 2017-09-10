The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

BJP-wary Nitish Kumar woos ‘Mahadalit’ politicians

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Sep 10, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2017, 5:32 am IST

The JD(U) has 71 MLAs, the LJP has two, HAM(Secular) one and RLSP 2 in the 243-member Assembly.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After being allegedly ignored by the BJP in the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle, the Janata Dal (United) has again turned its focus on Bihar politics in a bid to gain a dominant position within the NDA in the state and guard against BJP eating into its core “Mahadalit” vote bank.

Sources said JD(U) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar is attempting to join forces with Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha(Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) that call the shots in constituencies dominated by Mahadalits.

The JD(U) has 71 MLAs, the LJP has two, HAM(Secular) one and RLSP 2 in the 243-member Assembly.

Mr Kumar, who has assiduously nurtured the core Mahadalit vote bank over the years, and realises that the BJP, after joining his government, has started fancying its chances of winning over voters from this extremely backward class.

Within the NDA and in Bihar, Mr Kumar is now rapidly trying to form a sub-group of like-minded outfits and bring their leaders closer to him, sources said.

His move to make Mr Paswan’s brother Pashupati Kumar Paras a Cabinet minister and offering a berth to Mr Majhi’s son is being seen as attempts to win them over.

As part of his consolidation plan, Mr Kumar is also in talks with 14 Congress MLAs, out of a total of 27, for switching sides and joining the JD(U), sources said.

The BJP has 53 MLAs, RJD 80 and Congress 27 in the Assembly. After pulling out of the RJD-Congress Grand Alliance, Mr Kumar joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to return as the chief minister for the sixth time in the last 12 years.

Just before the formation of government in Bihar, Mr Kumar told Mr Paswan, who was on a visit to the state, that he wanted to make the LJP leader’s brother a Cabinet minister.

When Mr Paswan pointed out that Mr Paras was not an MLA, the JD(U) chief promised him that Mr Paras will be brought into the Cabinet as a member of the legislative council.

Mr Kumar has promised a Cabinet berth to Mr Manjhi as well. Incidentally, the JD(U) chief had a bitter fall out with Mr Manjhi in 2015 when the latter had refused to vacate the chief minister’s chair for him.

At the core of this warmth among Mr Kumar, Mr Paswan and Mr Manjhi is the fight for the Mahadalit vote bank. Earlier, when Mr Manjhi had joined the NDA in 2015, the BJP had hoped to tap into this vote bank but he had failed to deliver, sources said.

The coming closer of these parties will give the JD(U) an upper hand in the Bihar alliance which, as of now, is seen to be tilted in favour of the BJP. Through this, Mr Kumar is also nurturing his core constituency ahead of the 2019 general elections or the next Assembly polls.

Tags: cabinet reshuffle, bihar politics, nitish kumar, ram vilas paswan
Location: India, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

YouTube adds HDR support for eligible smartphones

2

US varsity apologizes for slide suggesting masturbation during orientation program

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 recieves 2.5 lakh bookings ahead of launch

4

If the story is not good, the film won't work: Farhan Akhtar

5

WhatsApp on Android and iOS gets new features

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Designer transforms Park Avenue Armory as he showcases his glamorous, sharp, and sexy Spring 2018 collection. (Photo: AP)

Stars shine down as Tom Ford starts off New York Fashion Week

Indra Jatra is known traditionally as Yanya Punhi which is Newari (the original settlers of the Kathmandu Valley) for “Kathmandu festival”. It’s also known as kumari Jatra. So in truth it’s about two to three celebrations all made into one. (Photo: AP)

Rain god worshipped in Nepal's Indra Yatra

Thousands throng to Mumbai's streets as the city's favourite Lord Ganesha is taken amidst long processions to be immersed. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

A grand farewell to Ganpati: Mumbai dances adieu to Bappa

Started in the 1920s by staging costume parties, it is one of the largest celebrations of Caribbean culture in the US (Photo:AP)

Caribbean Heritage celebrated in New York West Indian Day Parade

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham