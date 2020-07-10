Friday, Jul 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

  India   All India  10 Jul 2020  Rajouri: Indian jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops
India, All India

Rajouri: Indian jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2020, 1:01 pm IST

Officials said Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

Representational image. (ANI)
 Representational image. (ANI)

Jammu: An Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Pakistan troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours.

An Army personnel suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they added.

Officials said Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated, resulting in exchanges.

Tags: rajouri district, cross-border firing, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

