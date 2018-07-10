In video: Drunk man bangs 3-yr-old son against auto-rickshaw after quarrel with wife

Accused, Shiva Goud, picked up an argument with his wife and in a fit of rage, he flung his son at an auto-rickshaw standing near his house.

Hyderabad: A man in a drunk state hit his three-year-old son against an auto-rickshaw at Jagadgirigutta in Hyderabad late on Sunday.

Accused, Shiva Goud, picked up an argument with his wife and in a fit of rage, he banged his son against an auto-rickshaw standing near his house.

However, the child, who was injured, was admitted to a hospital and is out of danger. He has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2 am on Monday and one of Goud’s neighbours has captured the entire scene on a mobile phone-camera.

#WATCH Man in an inebriated state bangs his 3-yr-old son against an auto-rickshaw following a quarrel with his wife. Child handed over to Child Welfare Committee. Case registered under Sec 324 of IPC & Sec 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act; Accused absconding (9.07.18) #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8YWjfrEdjN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Goud’s wife was and the victim’s mother was not willing to lodge a complaint against her husband that forced the police to register a suo moto case under relevant sections of Child Care and Protection Act and Juvenile Justice Act.