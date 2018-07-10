The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:51 PM IST

India, All India

Andhra tops 'ease of doing business' list, Telangana comes second

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 10, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2018, 7:34 pm IST

The national capital Delhi has been ranked 23, dropping from 19 in 2016, in the third edition of the list released by govt on Tuesday.

Haryana is at number 3 followed by Jharkhand, Gujarat at number 4 and 5 respectively, in rankings released by govt on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 Haryana is at number 3 followed by Jharkhand, Gujarat at number 4 and 5 respectively, in rankings released by govt on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh has topped the ease of doing business index, with a score of 98.42 per cent, among all states and Union Territories.

Andhra’s neighbour Telangana (98.33 percent) has been ranked number two, followed by Haryana (98.07 per cent) at number three and Jharkhand (97.99 per cent) and Gujarat (97.96 per cent) at number four and five respectively, in the rankings released by the government on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan are the other states in the top 10 of the list.

The national capital Delhi (31.60 per cent) has been ranked 23, dropping from 19 in 2016, in the third edition of the list.

Meghalaya was ranked last at 36th position.

The rankings were published by the Department for Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), which is under the commerce and industry ministry.

The publication of rankings aims to trigger a competition among states, to attract investments and improve the business climate. The ministry released the latest ranking under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), 2017.

In the last Budget, the NDA government identified 372 action points for states that they would carry out on a mission mode. 

The parameters included areas such as construction permits, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and 'fast-tracked' approvals via the single window system.

The assessment under the BRAP 2017 is based on a combined score consisting of reform evidence score that is based on evidence uploaded by States/UTs and feedback score that is based on response garnered from the actual users of the services provided to the businesses.

Tags: nda government, ease of doing business, dipp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

2

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

3

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

4

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

5

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham