For the first time in India, coronavirus recovery cases more than active cases

It is not all gloom for Indians amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there has been a steady rise in the number of positive cases in the last eight days, interestingly with 9,900 cases each day, the last 24 hours has also brought some good news too.

For the first time since India came under the coronavirus attack, the number of recoveries has overtaken the active number of cases. While the number of active cases stand at 1,33,632, the number of recoveries are at 1,35,206.

Meanwhile, India stands fifth among the worst-affected countries, after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to data issued by the Johns Hopkins University.

While the death toll has risen to 7,745, the number of cases has climbed to 2,76,583. India registered 279 fatalities and 9,985 new infections in a period of 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.