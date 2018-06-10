The Asian Age | News

Maharashtra: Three coaches of Howrah Mail train derailed near Igatpuri

Twelve trains on the route have been cancelled and no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the derailment has not been identified as yet. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai: Three coaches of Howrah Mail train (via Nagpur) derailed in the wee hours of Sunday morning near Igatpuri railway station.

Security forces were immediately pressed into services, However, the cause of the derailment has not been identified as yet. 

No casualties have been reported so far. Services have been affected as 12 trains on the route are cancelled and further details are awaited.

