

Hyderabad woman dies in Saudi Arabia, family urges Swaraj for probe

ANI
Published : Jun 10, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Parveen, sister of the deceased, claimed that Tehseen was a victim of domestic violence and alleged that her husband might have killed her.

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad family has sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj regarding the death of their kin, named Tehseen Sultana, in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Demanding justice from Swaraj, Parveen Sultana, sister of the deceased, claimed that Tehseen was a victim of domestic violence and alleged that her husband might have killed her.

"My sister Tehseen Sultana's marriage took place four years ago to Mohammad Omer. He works in Saudi Arabia. From the next moment of Tehseen's marriage her in-laws started to harass her in many ways and even asked for dowry," Parveen told ANI.

"After she got fed up with this torture, my sister went to Saudi Arabia to stay with her husband Omer. However, this didn't stop as Omer used to torture her mentally and physically and used to beat her up. My sister informed this to me over phone on June 3. Later I tried to contact her, but she was not reachable. So I contacted my sister's neighbour on June 6 and asked about Tehseen. They told me that my sister has died in a suspicious condition. We suspect that her husband Omer has murdered her," Parveen added.

She said the family has now written a letter to the Indian Embassy and Swaraj asking for a probe into the matter.

"We have written a letter to the Indian Embassy and Sushma Swaraj asking for help. We have received a reply from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia. They said they will take up the matter and do justice. We request Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Sushma Swaraj to help us in seeking justice and getting her body back to India," Parveen said.

