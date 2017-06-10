The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 10, 2017 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra farmer hangs self from tree, 5th suicide in three days

PTI
Published : Jun 10, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Jun 10, 2017, 9:43 am IST

Shelke's cousin said he took the extreme step due to his inability to pay a Rs 2.5 lakh loan as his crops suffered in the droughts.

According to police, Sandip Shelke (25), allegedly hanged himself from a tree in his field in Kahamaswadi village in Osmanabad on Friday. (Photo: File/Representational)
 According to police, Sandip Shelke (25), allegedly hanged himself from a tree in his field in Kahamaswadi village in Osmanabad on Friday. (Photo: File/Representational)

Osmanabad (Maharashtra): One more farmer has allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra apparently due to indebtedness, taking the number of peasants who have killed themselves in the recent past to five.

Sandip Shelke (25), who had participated in the recent stir by cultivators for various demands, allegedly hanged himself from a tree in his field in Kahamaswadi village in Osmanabad on Friday, police said.

Shelke's cousin said he took the extreme step due to his inability to pay Rs 2.5 lakh loan he had taken from a bank as his crops had suffered damage due to droughts.

However, a police official said the exact cause behind Shelke's suicide is not known immediately.

Following the incident, angry farmers set an effigy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on fire in the village while demanding a loan waiver.

The villagers have declared a bandh in Kalamb tehsil on Saturday in protest against the incident.

Farmers in the state have been demanding a complete loan waiver besides clearing their 7/12 extracts (land records) of all liabilities and a guaranteed rate for milk among other demands.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, four farmers ended their lives in various parts of the state.

Police had said suicides by all the four farmers were due to non-payment of loans from banks and private money lenders.

Dhanaji Jadhav (45) hanged himself from a tree near his house at Veet village in Karmala tehsil in Solapur district on Wednesday night. He had left a note purportedly stating that he should not be cremated till the chief minister visits his place and meets their demands.

However, the family members of the deceased relented following an intervention by the district guardian minister.

In another incident, a 48-year-old farmer, Hanumant Shinde, reeling under debt, committed suicide by consuming poison at Gondavewadi in Pune district on Thursday.

In Wardha district, farmer Ishwar Baliram Ingale (55) allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in his farm on Wednesday, the police said.

In Satara district of western Maharashtra, a 35-year-old farmer, Suresh Sable, ended his life by consuming poison on June 5 in Man tehsil.

Fadnavis had recently announced waiving of loans of small and marginal farmers. However, the announcement failed to pacify the protesting farmers who are demanding a complete loan waiver.

Tags: farmer deaths, farmer suicides, devendra fadnavis, sandip shelke
Location: India, Maharashtra

MOST POPULAR

1

I watched Dangal: Chinese President Xi tells Modi

2

Chinese Prez Xi speaks highly of Indian films, tells Modi he saw Dangal

3

Artificial tongue developed to detect fake whisky

4

President Pranab Mukherjee launches ‘Selfie with Daughter’ mobile application

5

Here's how you can safeguard your smartphone against water

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Melanie Gaydos uses her rare genetic disorder to break fashion stereotypes. (Photo: Facebook/Melanie Gaydos)

American uses rare condition to break beauty stereotypes to become model

Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 5, 2017.

Thousands dress up for Germany's quirky Wave Gothic Festival

Russian bakery Kalabasa uses Instagram to show off their unique creation. (Photo: Instagram/ kalabasa)

‘Brushstroke’ cakes from Russia are the new trend on Instagram

Hundreds of dancers took part of a master class, battle and contest of Hip Hop in a festival called

Hundreds of dancers participate at the Peru Hip Hop festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham