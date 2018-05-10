The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

India, All India

No bias against Rohingyas, all facilities given: Govt to SC

PTI
Published : May 10, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2018, 3:00 pm IST

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in Myanmar, are settled in Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

A view of the inhuman conditions inside a Rohingya camp in Hyderabad. There are 70 such camps where about 4,000 Rohingyas live. (Photo: File)
 A view of the inhuman conditions inside a Rohingya camp in Hyderabad. There are 70 such camps where about 4,000 Rohingyas live. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rohingya immigrants are not being discriminated and all health, sanitation, medical and educational facilities were being provided to them, the government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told the top court that in pursuance to its April 9 order, a team was constituted comprising members of Ministry of Health and a representative from the Ministry of Home Affairs which visited the refugee camps at Mewat in Haryana and Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on April 23 and 24.

The team interviewed women in the camps and inspected the sanitation, water, medical and other facilities which are being provided by the government, the centre said.

"As per the observations given in the inspection reports, reasonably available facilities are provided to the Rohingya illegal immigrants. The answering respondent (Health Min) submits that no discrimination has been made between the Rohingya refugees and other slum dwellers (resident Indians) of nearby areas."

"This is with respect to health, sanitation, medical and educational facilities. ... In any event, despite the constraints, there is no discrimination observed against the Rohingya with respect to the availability of facilities," the Ministry told the top court in an affidavit.

The document was filed in pursuance to the top court's order directing the centre to file a comprehensive status report on the civic amenities at two Rohingya camps in Delhi and Haryana after it was alleged that basic facilities like drinking water and toilets also not available there. The matter was posted for further hearing on May 11.

The bench was hearing petitions, including one filed by two Rohingyas, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, challenging the Centre's decision to deport over 40,000 refugees who came to India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination and violence against the community.

The Rohingyas, who fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar, are settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan. 

Tags: rohingya camps, indo-myanmar border, rohingya immigrants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Real versus reel Sanju: Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt to forget camaraderie, take on each other

2

Apple Watch Series 3 LTE from May 11 in India, via Airtel, Reliance Jio

3

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

4

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

5

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone sports big bright smile as she arrives at Cannes, see photo

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars turned up for a screening of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Vicky excited as Aamir, Sara, Janhvi, others give their nods for Raazi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham