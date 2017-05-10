The name is Yadav: SP leader's nephew slaps policeman in UP

Mohit Yadav was arrested for slapping senior sub-inspector Jitendra Singh and other policemen.

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In a recent incident at Etah in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a relative of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was arrested for slapping a policeman on duty.

The nephew of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Babu Yadav from SP was caught on camera bragging about his association with the former ruling party before launching an unprovoked attack on a policeman standing near him. Etah is the stronghold of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

#WATCH: A youth claiming to be nephew of SP MLC Ramesh Yadav slaps a policeman in Etah (UP) after his arrest for assaulting hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/apWJf2uczH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2017

Yadav got into an argument with doctors regarding an X-ray and subsequently beat up a radiologist and two technicians.

When police arrived at the location Yadav started arguing with them and slapped senior sub-inspector Jitendra Singh and other policemen.

The man kept shouting "My name is Mohit Yadav" while slapping the policeman.

Yadav has been arrested and charged with assault on a policeman on duty.