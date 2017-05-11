The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 10, 2017 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

India, All India

Emperor Akbar was an invader, we must accept this to solve country's problems: Yogi

PTI
Published : May 10, 2017, 8:48 pm IST
Updated : May 10, 2017, 8:48 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh were also present on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Akbar, Aurangzeb and Babar were "invaders" and the youngsters should follow the path shown by leaders like Maharana Pratap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

He said the problems of the country will vanish if this truth is accepted.

Adityanath was speaking at an event held in Lucknow on the occasion of the 477th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap on Tuesday.

"Maharana Pratap, Guru Gobind Singh and Chhatrapati Shivaji are our role models, and we must follow the path shown by them. Youngsters must learn a lesson from the self-respect and strength of character from Maharana Pratap. Akbar,

Aurangzeb and Babar were invaders. The sooner we accept the truth, all the problems of our country will vanish," he said.

Asking the audience to treasure the rich history of the country, the UP CM said, "A community which does not have the capacity to treasure its rich history, can never keep its geography safe."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh were also present on the occasion.

Tags: maharana pratap, akbar, aurangzeb, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber buys himself a coffee from mall; plays football on Mumbai streets!

2

Sara Tendulkar has a major fangirl moment with Justin Bieber

3

B'town celebs get Bieber fever; show up at their glam best

4

You could be commuting in a flying taxi by 2020

5

Xiaomi to bring Redmi 4 to India on May 16

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

China celebrates Bun festival in Hong Kong to calm the spirits killed by pirates. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates bun festival to appease spirits

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham