Friday, Apr 10, 2020 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

India, All India

Covid19 testing free of cost impractical: Private labs on Supreme Court directive

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2020, 3:03 pm IST

"It is duty of the government to reimburse the costs and we do not mind working without profits"

A lab technician prepares to test a swab sample. PTI photo
 A lab technician prepares to test a swab sample. PTI photo

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court directing that private labs should conduct coronavirus tests free of cost, many laboratories expect the government to "come up with modalities" so that they can sustain testing facilities in the wake of burgeoning demand in the country.

Owner of some labs also said the private laboratories "do not have the wherewithal" to do this costly test free of cost.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, said,"we endorse the Supreme Court's judgement which aims at increasing accessibility to COVID-19 testing and to make it affordable for the common man".

However, for private labs there are numerous fixed costs, including for reagents, consumables, skilled manpower and maintenance of specific infrastructure, he argued.

The whole process of testing for coronavirus also entails immense infection control measures like personal protective equipment, viral transport media and the need to keep sanitation and employee safety in mind at every step, he said.

"Private labs are barely able to recover costs at the government-mandated cost of Rs 4,500. Keeping this in mind we hope the government comes up with modalities so that testing in private laboratories remains sustainable," said Dang.

Dang said his lab is currently following the apex court's order and doing the test free of cost while awaiting further clarity from the government.

Agreeing with Dang, Dr A Velumani, Chairman and Managing Director of Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, is of the opinion that "private labs do not have the wherewithal to do this costly test free of cost".

"It is duty of the government to reimburse the costs and we do not mind working without profits," he said.

Velumani said, the court in its order, has indicated that "government should find a way and we are awaiting for the directions'.

"If the government doesn't subsidise, it would be a huge setback in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

In a big relief to the poor, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that private labs should conduct coronavirus tests free of cost, observing they need to be philanthropic in the hour of national crisis.

The government had fixed Rs 4500 for private labs for screening and confirmation tests for COVID-19.

The top court in its interim order said the Centre should immediately issue directions for carrying out free COVID-19 tests in NABL accredited labs or any agencies approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

It took note of the Centre's submission that government laboratories are conducting these tests free of cost.

A day after the court ruling, Biocon Ltd Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Thursday said it is "impractical" to implement the Supreme Court's order to make all coronavirus tests free, expressing concern that it will lead to plummeting of tests as private labs cannot run their business on credit.

Mazumdar-Shaw, however, offered a contrarian view to that of the apex court through her tweets.

"Humanitarian in intent but impractical to implement - I fear testing will plummet," she said referring to the order of the apex court.

She described the order as "a judgement that will severely affect testing. Pvt labs simply cannot be expected to run their businesses on credit".

Tags: coronavirus testing labs, covid19 testing labs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Hyderabad: Senior citizens in a queue in front of a bank waiting for the bank to open so that they can withdraw their pension. (Deccan Chronicle Photo)

NPS subscribers can partially withdraw money for covid treatment: Govt

Police personnel stand guard in the Phoolbagh area sealed as one of the hotspots in UP. PTI photo

Ramp up testing in Uttar Pradesh to save lives: Priyanka to Yogi

Medics examine a policeman for COVID 19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhopal. PTI photo

Madhya Pradesh hobbled by low ventilator, ICU bed ratio as covid rages

Representational image (AP/PTI photo)

India ready to help in fight against corona pandemic: PM Modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

2

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

3

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

4

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

5

Anita Katyal: This meal, brought to you by you-know-who

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham