The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:10 PM IST

India, All India

First damage, saffronise, then repaint: Saga of Ambedkar's statue in UP

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 1:34 pm IST

Several buildings in UP capital Lucknow have been painted saffron since Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2017.

The statue, with Ambedkar wearing a saffron sherwani, triggered howls from Dalits. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The statue, with Ambedkar wearing a saffron sherwani, triggered howls from Dalits. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Badaun: A day after the damaged statue of BR Ambedkar - the iconic leader who drafted India's constitution - was rebuilt and painted saffron and covered in marigold garlands, it has now been repainted blue.   

The statue at Badaun's Dugraiyya village was rebuilt after it was vandalised on Saturday.

Ambedkar is usually depicted in a black or blue coat in statues across the country.

The statue didn't stay saffron for long. Workers said to be from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) went to the spot and repainted it blue.

The statue, with Ambedkar wearing a saffron sherwani, triggered howls from Dalits. The saffron statue was painted blue allegedly by BSP leader Himendra Gautam, news agency ANI reported.

Though the statue had nothing to do with the state government, several buildings in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow have been painted saffron since Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2017.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has often said, "Saffron represents purity... can someone deny the existence of the sun which is also saffron... people questioning all these are narrow-minded."

In March, a number of statues were vandalised after a Lenin statue was pulled down in Tripura after the BJP defeated the Left with a thumping majority.

Security around statues in Uttar Pradesh was increased due to Bharat Bandh called by those opposed to quota in jobs and education.

Tags: br ambedkar, bahujan samaj party, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Telunas: The perfect place to relax, rejuvinate and rejoice amid cerulean waves

2

Everyone present on the sets was really in awe of the scenes: Varun on October

3

Red hot chilli pepper: Man develops brain disorder after eating Carolina Reaper

4

Cauvery issue: Tamil outfit warns of protests against IPL

5

Leak reveals the OnePlus 6 in all its glory

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham