First chhole bhature, then 1984 accused embarrass Congress

New Delhi: The Congress was left red faced on Monday as its daylong symbolic fast to promote communal harmony and protest atrocities against dalits kept generating controversies instead of solemn chintan.

As leaders started arriving at Rajghat, a photograph of Congress leaders, including Delhi chief Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely, tucking into rather sumptuous chhole bhature started doing the rounds.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, who tweeted the photograph of Congress leaders eating chole bhature at Chaina Ram Sweets in Chandni Chowk before sitting on their daylong fast, screamed “double standards”.

A few hours later, there was a flutter at Rajghat over the entry of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Mr Maken was seen talking to Mr Tytler, who sat on the floor in front of the dais and left the venue soon after.