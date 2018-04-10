The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 AM IST

India, All India

First chhole bhature, then 1984 accused embarrass Congress

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 6:08 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 6:10 am IST

A few hours later, there was a flutter at Rajghat over the entry of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Congress leaders having breakfast on Monday.
 Congress leaders having breakfast on Monday.

New Delhi: The Congress was left red faced on Monday as its daylong symbolic fast to promote communal harmony and protest atrocities against dalits kept generating controversies instead of solemn chintan.

As leaders started arriving at Rajghat, a photograph of Congress leaders, including Delhi chief Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely, tucking into rather sumptuous chhole bhature started doing the rounds.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, who tweeted the photograph of Congress leaders eating chole bhature at Chaina Ram Sweets in Chandni Chowk before sitting on their daylong fast, screamed “double standards”.

A few hours later, there was a flutter at Rajghat over the entry of Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler, accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Mr Maken was seen talking to Mr Tytler, who sat on the floor in front of the dais and left the venue soon after.

Tags: 1984 anti-sikh riots, jagdish tytler, ajay maken
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

2

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

3

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

4

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

5

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham