Tuesday, Apr 10, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

Centre asks states to tighten security for Bharat Bandh today

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2018, 8:00 am IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2018, 8:01 am IST

MHA said district magistrates and superintendents of police will be personally held responsible for violence in their area of jurisdiction.

Bharat Bandh by various Dalit outfits on April 2 led to widespread violence across the country and a number of deaths. (Photo: PTI)
 Bharat Bandh by various Dalit outfits on April 2 led to widespread violence across the country and a number of deaths. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday advised all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh called by some groups on Tuesday, reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education, an official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said district magistrates and superintendents of police will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction.

The missive came a week after a similar protest saw massive violence in different parts of the country leading to the death of about a dozen people.

An MHA official said the ministry has issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in view of calls on social media for Bharat Bandh on April 10 by some groups.

“The MHA has advised states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary,” the official said.

The states have been asked to intensify patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property.

“The advisory stressed that district magistrates and superintendents of police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction,” the official said.

While the April 2 Bharat Bandh was called by groups opposing the alleged dilution of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order, Tuesday’s protest is being reportedly called by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

Tags: bharat bandh, protests, ministry of home affairs, sc/st act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

