Security forces foil infiltration bid in J&K, kill 4 Pakistani militants

On Sunday, militants had fired upon a police station in Kulgam district but fled after cops retaliated. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) along the Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, killing at least 4 Pakistani militants.

“Four militants killed during an infiltration bid in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” an Army statement said on Monday.

The infiltration bid came a day after violent clashes killed 8 people during the bypolls in Srinagar, and led to an extremely low turnout of 6.5 per cent - the lowest in 27 years.

On Sunday, militants had fired upon a police station in Kulgam district but fled after cops retaliated.