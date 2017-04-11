The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 10, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

India, All India

Kulbhushan Jadhav's family flat in Mumbai found locked

PTI
Published : Apr 10, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 10, 2017, 9:21 pm IST

A dozen police personnel reached the building in suburban Powai soon after the news of the 46-year-old's death sentence spread.

Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 Journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, during a press conference by Pakistan's army spokesman and the Information Minister, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: As the news of the sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a Pakistan military court surfaced, people flocked to his family's apartment in the city but found it to be locked.

It was later revealed that Jadhav's family members had moved to Pune and no one was staying in the flat.

"The family has moved to Pune and no one lives here. The flat is empty and is generally locked," a neighbour said.

A dozen police personnel reached the building in suburban Powai soon after the news of the 46-year-old's death sentence spread. A large number of media persons also rushed to the spot. Locals too gathered outside the residential complex.

However, the managing committee members of the housing society prevented people from going inside the building.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was "a serving officer in the Indian Navy."

He has been accused by Pakistan of planning "subversive activities" in the country, a charge strongly denied by his family members. They have maintained that Jadhav may have strayed into Pakistan or lured to the place with some business proposal.

Jadhav's father Sudhir is a former assistant commissioner of police.

The Indian government has maintained that proceedings leading to the sentence against Jadhav are "farcical in the absence of any credible evidence" against him.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said Jadhav was kidnapped last year from Iran and his subsequent presence in Pakistan has never been "explained credibly".

India had acknowledged that Jadhav had served with the navy, but denied that he had any connection with the government.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, family home, death sentence
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Glad our decisions are not subject to DRS: Modi to Turnbull

2

Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes in ugly spat over Davis Cup selection

3

Kieron Pollard slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his on-air comments

4

Baby born at 42000 ft as Turkish Airlines staff helps

5

Notice issued to Anushka for illegal installation of electrical junction box

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Photographer Kamal Bagirli blends old photos with their current day structures to make an insteresting view. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man superimposes historic photographs and it is amazing

The five day festival celebrates the river which is intrinsic to economic and socio-cultural aspects of the state (Photo: PTI)

Assam honours the Brahmaputra with India's biggest river festival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham