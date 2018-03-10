The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 08:11 PM IST

India, All India

Everything happened as I became Muslim: Hadiya after SC retains marriage

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 6:44 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 6:48 pm IST

Supreme Court scrapped the Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya aka Akhila.

Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle. (Photo: File)
 Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle. (Photo: File)

Kozhikode: Two days after the Supreme Court scrapped the Kerala High Court order annulling the marriage of Hadiya, the 24-year-old woman on Saturday said "all this happened because she embraced Islam", reported news agency IANS.

While restoring her marriage, the apex court said Hadiya was free to live with her husband Shafin Jahan and "pursue her endeavours", also mentioning that the Kerala High Court should not have intervened.

Hadiya, who is in Kerala with her husband Shafin Jahan, on Saturday reached the Popular Front of India (PFI) headquarters at Kozhikode and thanked its chairman, P Aboobacker for all the support during the couple's legal battle.

Read: Love, actually, says Supreme Court and restores Hadiya marriage

Addressing the media, Hadiya and Shafin said that they had approached several organisations for help, but it was the PFI which stood by their side.

"Some Islamic organisations criticised people who have helped us. All this fury is because I am a Muslim. After embracing Islam I approached a few Islamic organisations for their support. But no one helped me.", Hadiya was quoted as saying by India Today.

“The Constitution gives all the freedom to choose their religion, which is a fundamental right of every citizen and all this happened because I embraced Islam,” Hadiya said.

Also Read: Kerala 'love jihad': The curious case of Hadiya aka Akhila

“With the Supreme Court upholding our marriage, we feel we have got freedom,” she added.

Hadiya, who was born to a Hindu couple in Kerala, made headlines after she converted to Islam and married a Muslim man against the wishes of her parents.

The Kerala High Court in May 2017, annulled the marriage on a complaint by her father terming it as an instance of 'love jihad'. The high court, while declaring the marriage as "null and void", had described the case as an instance of 'love jihad' and ordered the state police to conduct probe into such cases.

Tags: kerala love jihad case, hadiya, shafin jahan, kerala high court, love jihad, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)

MOST POPULAR

1

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

2

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

3

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

4

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

5

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham