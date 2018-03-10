CPIM hid skeletons in govt quarter septic tanks in Tripura: BJP leader

BJP in-charge of Tripura Sunil Deodhar asked new CM Biplab Deb to get the septic tanks of all state ministers cleaned.

'It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank of ex-chief minister Manik Sarkar's quarters on 4 January, 2005, but the case was deliberately suppressed,' Deodhar said. (Photo: File)

Agartala: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge of Tripura Sunil Deodhar on Saturday said the Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI-M] rulers may have hidden skeletons in septic tanks of their official bungalows.

Deodhar has asked the new Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, to get the septic tanks of all state ministers cleaned before the quarters are occupied.

Deodhar said, "A woman's skeleton was found in septic tank at former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar's house in 2005. These (Left leaders) people lived there for 25 years and have been political murderers. So, I have requested Mr Biplab Deb to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before they occupy them."

Earlier in the day, Deodhar took to Twitter to launch the attack on Sarkar. "I request Biplab Deb, the new Chief Minister of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all ministers' quarters cleaned before occupying them," he wrote.

"It should be recollected that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank of ex-chief minister Manik Sarkar's quarters on 4 January, 2005, but the case was deliberately suppressed," Deodhar added.

In 2005, the skeletal remains of a woman were discovered inside a septic tank at Manik Sarkar's official residence.