The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:33 PM IST

India, All India

6 youths rape 40-yr-old woman, film deed, upload on social media

PTI
Published : Mar 10, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2018, 5:43 pm IST

The incident is a month old but the victim lodged a report after she came to know about the video on social media.

The accused took turns to rape her, the victim said, alleging that the accused also filmed the crime on mobile. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 The accused took turns to rape her, the victim said, alleging that the accused also filmed the crime on mobile. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Kota: A 40-year-old woman was raped by six youths in Rajasthan’s Baran district who filmed the crime and uploaded the video on social media, police said on Saturday.

The crime was committed around a month ago but the victim lodged a report in Mahila police station of Baran district after she came to know about the video being uploaded on social media, they said.

Police have booked the six persons under section 376 of the IPC and various sections of the IT Act but none of the accused have been arrested so far.

The woman, who works as a labourer at a roadside dhaba in Kota, lodged a complaint on March 5 against the six youths, SHO Mahila police station, Baran Anis Ahamed said.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that around a month ago, when she reached Baran to visit her in-laws’ family, one of the accused, Chetan Meena (21), who was also familiar to her, took her on his motorbike to an isolated place near Samaspura village in pretext of dropping her to her destination.

Five others joined Meena and they took turns to rape her, the victim said, alleging that the accused also filmed the crime on mobile.

They dropped her near her in-laws’ house the next day and threatened to kill her family members if she disclosed the matter to others.

She could gather the courage to file a police complaint only after she came to know that the video had been uploaded on the internet and was being circulated throughout the area, the SHO said.

The victim’s statement would be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the SHO said.

Further investigation into the matter has been handed over to the DSP, Baran, the SHO added.

Tags: rape, social media, viral video
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

2

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

3

Fake news travels faster than truth: Study

4

Wonder Woman 2: Kristen Wiig to play main villain in Gal Gadot movie

5

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham