The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

Proud of slain terror suspect’s father: Rajnath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 1:53 am IST

Mr Singh claimed that so far UP police has arrested six persons in connection with the case from Kanpur, Etawah and Auraiya.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh showed political acumen on Thursday when, in his statement in Lok Sabha on the recent incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, he avoided mentioning any terror outfit. Though the Madhya Pradesh police has linked the arrested suspects with ISIS, Mr Singh said the train blast was an act of a “suspected terrorist gang”.

According to an intelligence source, the home minister avoided mentioning any terror group so as to not hamper the on-going investigations.

He did, however, say that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would take up the probe into the Lucknow encounter in which an alleged ISIS operative, Saifullah, was killed by the state anti-terror squad. The NIA will also investigate the Tuesday blast on the Bhopal-Ujjain train in MP. In his statement, Mr Singh also applauded Saifullah’s father, Sartaj Mohammed, for refusing to accept his son’s body, saying, “A traitor cannot be my son, straight and simple. If he was not loyal to the country how can be to the family?”

“I express my sympathy on behalf of the government and the House will also express sympathy. He lost his son due to terror activities. The government and the House is proud of people like Sartaj,” Mr Singh said.

In Kanpur, Sartaj Mohammed offered his thanks to Mr Singh, stating, “This message should be for the whole country. Ordinary people like us are being given respect by ministers.”

The home minister also said in his statement that prompt investigations and co-ordination among state and central agencies into the train blast and subsequent operations in Lucknow had averted a major threat to national security.

The home minister informed Parliament that initial investigation into the train blast had revealed that the accused persons had used an IED prepared by using locally available explosives.

MP police co-ordinated with central agencies for investigation of the incident.  Subsequently, based on intelligence, three suspects were taken into custody during vehicle checking at Pipariya, in Hoshangabad district.  Their interrogation indicated their involvement in the incident and they were arrested.

Based on their statement and other information available, the UP police initiated action in Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur and Auraiya. The police recovered a huge cache of arms from the house where Saifullah was eliminated. According to the home minister’s statement, the recovery included eight pistols, 630 live cartridges and other material which included cash of `1.5 lakh, about 45 grams gold, three mobile phones, four sim cards, two wireless sets and some foreign currency was recovered.

Mr Singh claimed that so far UP police has arrested six persons in connection with the case from Kanpur, Etawah and Auraiya.

Tags: rajnath singh, national investigation agency, saifullah, isis

MOST POPULAR

1

Be careful: Your smart devices can be outsmarted!

2

US flight to Honululu diverted after passenger refuses to pay USD 12 for a blanket

3

Picture: Salman Khan takes his brand new bicycle for a ride in Panvel

4

Next iPhones could shut down thousands of companies

5

Ancient stardust sheds light on the first stars

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham