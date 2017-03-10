The Asian Age | News

In an unprecedented move, SC issues arrest warrant against Justice Karnan

Published : Mar 10, 2017
Justice Karnan had defied SC order and the apex court rules on contempt, SC noted, seeking his presence in before it on March 31.

 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: In an unprecedented order, the Supreme Court on Sunday issued an arrest warrant against serving Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan to ensure his presence before it on March 31 in a contempt case.

"There is no other alternative to seek presence of Shri Justice C S Karnan. We issue bailable warrants of the sum of Rs 10,000 in the nature of personal bond to the satisfaction of the arresting officer," a seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

The bench directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to personally execute the arrest warrant on Justice Karnan to ensure his presence before it on March 31, the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur, P C Ghose and Kurian Joseph, refused to consider a communication, written to apex court registry on March 8, as his response to the notice issued against him earlier.

At the outset, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that Justice Karnan had defied the Supreme Court order and the apex court rules on contempt provided for issuance of bailable warrants against a contemnor to ensure his presence.

