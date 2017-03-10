Bhopal train blast: Accused learnt bomb making online, say cops

At least ten people were injured, three of them seriously, in the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.

People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The three "ISIS-radicalised" youths arrested for their alleged roles in the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case had learnt bomb-making from the terror outfit's online magazine 'Inspire,' said a police official on Thursday.

The examination of the remnants of the pipe bomb planted on the train by the accused also revealed that "ISIS now in India" was written over it, the senior police official added.

"The arrested youths have admitted that they were influenced by the ISIS ideology and have learnt bomb-making by reading an online magazine 'Inspire.' They also read other radical literature on the Internet," Madhya Pradesh Inspector General of Police (IG) (Intelligence), Makrand Deoskar told reporters here today.

"There are examples of youths getting radicalised through Internet and initial probe suggests the trio were also influenced by it," he said.

"They planted a pipe bomb and its (GI pipe) remains were found from the blast site.” "ISIS now in India" was written over it. It was a low intensity bomb and even they are not aware of it. They were not carrying any weapon with them at the time of arrest," the IG said.

The three accused, Mohammad Danish (27) and Mohammad Atif Muzaffar (22) from Kanpur, and Sayed Meer Husain (19) from Kannauj district were arrested from Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the blast.

A Bhopal court remanded them in police custody till March 23 yesterday.

Replying to a query, the IG said so far no evidence has been found that they were getting foreign funding. "It will be ascertained only after examining their bank accounts," he said.

When asked about an Uttar Pradesh police officer's reported claim that Saifulla, who was gunned down in an encounter in Lucknow, was not influenced by the ISIS as they have not got any proof of it, Deoskar said he cannot comment on it as it was their jurisdiction.

"But as far as these three are concerned, they are definitely influenced by the ISIS as per the ongoing investigation," he said.

Deoskar also said that additional sections were added against the arrested youths, including those of the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

When asked if photos were sent by the arrested youths to their handlers in Syria, he said, "Though they claim that they have sent it to them in Syria, it will be confirmed only after verifying the IP addresses and other relevant details concerning it."

"It is a matter of thorough investigation and normally real locations of such persons is not revealed to them by their handlers," he added.

Asked if the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was taking over the probe in the case, the IG said, "As and when any order comes, we will inform about it."

The official said police teams from different states and central agencies have arrived in Bhopal and they are continuously questioning the accused to reach to the bottom of the case.