The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 10, 2017 | Last Update : 08:40 PM IST

India, All India

AI plane goes off radar over Hungary; lands safely

PTI
Published : Mar 10, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2017, 8:23 pm IST

This is the second such incident of an Indian aircraft losing contact with the ATC in the European airspace in a month's time.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: A London-bound Air India aircraft from Ahmedabad today had to be escorted by fighter jets after it lost contact with the Air Traffic Control while flying over Hungary.

The Dreamliner Boieng 787-800 plane with 231 passengers and 18 crew members onboard lost contact with the ATC due to "frequency fluctuation", an Air India spokesperson said.

"AI flight 171 from Ahmedabad for Newark airport in the US via London lost communication with local ATC while flying over Humgary for a short while," the spokesperson said.

The aircraft, which took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport at Ahmedabad at 0700 hours, landed safely at London's Heathrow Airport at 11.05 hours local time, the spokesperson said.

Air India has already started a probe into the incident, he added.

This is the second such reported incident of an Indian aircraft losing contact with the ATC in the European airspace in a month's time.

On February 16, Jet Airways flight Jet Airways flight 9W-118 from Mumbai had lost communication with the Germany's ATC on its way to Heathrow airport in London, forcing the German Air Force to scramble two fighter jets after it.

Tags: air india aircraft, air traffic control, boieng 787-800
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Audrey Hepburn's sons involved in multiple disputes over inheritance

2

Vegan woman bumps car into truck filled with chickens

3

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell to lead Kings XI Punjab

4

Second baby girl’s arrival awaited: Mark Zuckerberg and wife

5

Kohli, Smith in peace talks to solve India, Australia crisis

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham