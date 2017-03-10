31 convicted, 117 acquitted in Maruti 2012 violence case

A senior HR executive Avnish Dev was killed and nearly 100 were injured, which included nine policemen too.

New Delhi: A Haryana court on Friday convicted 31 workers and acquitted 117 others relating to the violence in the company’s Manesar plant in 2012, which resulted in the subsequent death of an HR manager.

According to reports, those convicted have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, arson and rioting, unlawful assembly, assault, and trespass, among others.

Of the 148 total accused, 31 workers were convicted, of which, nine of them are still behind bars, while 139 are out on bail.

A senior HR executive Avnish Dev was killed and nearly 100 were injured, which included nine policemen too, in the violence in Maruti’s Manesar plant.