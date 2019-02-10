Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:47 AM IST

India, All India

Will await his remains till last breath: Afzal’s wife

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 5:28 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 5:28 am IST

Guru was after the hanging buried within the premises of Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.

Afzal Guru (Photo: PTI/File)
 Afzal Guru (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: Tabassum Guru, the wife of Parliament attack convict Muhammad Afzal Gu-ru, said on Saturday that she would wait for his mo-rtal remains till her last breath.

She lamented that the successive governments have ignored her and her only child Ghalib’s repeated pleas that their right to give a “decent burial” to the mortal remains of Guru be acknowledged and conceded too “on moral and humanitarian grounds”

“Six years have lapsed. My son and I have been pleading before New Delhi that the mortal remains of my husband may be returned to us so that we can give them a decent Islamic burial here at his native place. The people of Kashmir also want it,” she said over the phone from her home in Seer Jagir area of Doabgah suburb of the north-western town of Sopore.

Guru was after the hanging buried within the premises of Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013. Ms Tabassum said, “I shall wait for Afzal Sahib’s jasad-e-khaki (mortal remains) till my last breath. I want to see him being given a decent burial as per the Islamic law and our own traditions. Can you deny me this right? No!”

Meanwhile, a shutdown called by an alliance of key separatist leaders brought life to a standstill across Kashmir Valley on Guru’s sixth death annive-rsary on Saturday. Shops and other businesses rem-ained closed across the Muslim-majority Valley whereas only private vehicles and auto-rickshaws could be seen plying on select roads except in those areas where security restrictions were in force.

Earlier, the authorities had placed key separatist leaders under house arrest or the police took them in preventive custody. Security forces enforced a lockdown in some parts of summer capital Srinagar and in the north-western town of Sopore to hold back protests. Guru’s brother Muhammad Yasin Guru said that because of the restrictions in and around Doabgah even their relatives could not visit the family on his death anniversary. “You know, there is only one approach road to our area. It had been blocked by government forces,” he said.

Leave common people aside even our relatives could not visit us because of strict restrictions,” he said.

The authorities had earlier announced suspending train services between northwest Kashmir’s Baramulla town and Banihal town in the Jammu region “as a precautionary measure”.

The authorities said that the security will continue to remain tight across the Valley for two more days as the separatists have called for observing a shutdown also on Monday to mark the anniversary of Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front (JKNLF) co-founder Muhammad Maqbool Butt. The separatists have also renewed the demand that the mortal remains of Guru and Butt be returned so that they are given a “decent and befitting burial” in the Valley.

Tags: afzal guru, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case probe in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Robert Vadra appears before ED third time in money laundering probe

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi wants list of LS probables by Feb 25

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

And now, a Rahul Gandhi biopic

Former Karnataka chief minister B.S Yeddyurappa (Photo: File)

Our MLAs in Karnataka were offered Rs 200 cr: Congress

MOST POPULAR

1

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

2

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

3

Indigenously developed missile system successfully flight tested in Odisha

4

‘I want to behead’: US man arrested for trying to join Pakistan terror group

5

Five 'Hitler' paintings to go under hammer in Nuremberg

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham