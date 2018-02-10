The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

India, All India

Babri dispute: AIMPB retains stand, says Masjid land can't be sold, gifted

PTI
Published : Feb 10, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2018, 10:07 am IST

The board emphasised basic level of Shariah that land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or alienated.

  The Board said it will abide by the Supreme Court's decision in the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Saturday said the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated, reiterating its earlier stand on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

The working committee of the AIMPB met at Hyderbad on Saturday evening.

In a statement issued later, the board "once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated."

The statement was released by Maulana Umrain Mehfooz Rehmani, secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. He was accompanied by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who read out the statement in English. The two didn't take questions.

Also read: SC to hear Ayodhya matter as 'pure land dispute', defers case to Mar 14

Rehmani, however, said the Board will abide by the Supreme Court's decision in the matter. "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board reiterates its resolution dated December, 1990 and January, 1993 and once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated. If once dedicated, it vests in Allah. All the attempts to negotiate the settlements in past have been infructuous and there is no proposal offering settlement without sacrificing the basic tenet has ever been put before the Board," the statement said.

The three-day 26th plenary session of the board began at Hyderabad on Friday. 

The Supreme Court, which has started final hearings on the Ayodhya dispute, said on Friday the case was purely a "land dispute" and will be dealt with in normal course.

Also Read: Will hear Ayodhya matter as 'pure land dispute': SC posts case for Mar 14​

A 2010 verdict of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered the disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. 

Tags: babri masjid-ram janmabhoomi dispute, all india muslim personal law board, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

