Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
BJP spokeperson Gopal Agarwal said the party has been holding a series of meetings with various stakeholders.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
 Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Narendra Modi government’s first Budget of the second term, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held pre-Budget consultations with BJP functionaries at the party headquarters.

Some of the suggestions by the BJP functionaries included inclusion of madrasas, which are being modernised, for mid-day meal schemes by the party’s minority morcha and general students to be included for free competitive exams coaching, along with SC/ST and minority students.

While the economic indicators have been somewhat dismal and the Modi government has been facing flak for not taking adequate measures to augment the falling numbers, the BJP exuded confidence that the Union Budget will be “pro-people”. The Budget Session would be held in two phases from January 31 to April 3. The first phase of the Budget Session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.

During the meetings with the BJP functionaries, also including national spokespersons, representatives of various morchas and departments, Ms Sitharaman, accompanied by general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, national general secretaries Bhup-endra Yadav and Arun Singh, sought feedback for the Budget. BJP working president J.P. Nadda also attended these meetings.

“The finance minister met various sections of the party. We are confident that a pro-people Budget will be presented,” said Mr Singh.

