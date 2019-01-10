The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, All India

Sedition charges on Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid soon: Delhi police chief

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 9:46 am IST

'Case is in stage of finalisation. The investigation was complex as team also had to visit other states to take statements,' police said.

The arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar catapulted him to national fame and resulted in protests across the country. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police will soon file a charge sheet in the sedition case against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar and other activists, including Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said Wednesday.

Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in 2016 in a sedition case for allegedly organising an event in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The arrests had triggered a huge controversy with the opposition slamming the police for "working at the behest of the ruling BJP".

"The case is in stage of finalisation. The investigation was complex as the team also had to visit other states to take statements. The charge sheet will be filed soon," Patnaik said.

The controversial event at the JNU had sparked outrage after allegations were made that anti-national slogans were raised.

The arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar catapulted him to national fame and resulted in protests across the country.

