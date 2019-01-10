The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, All India

Nitish Kumar got Chief Minister's chair due to grand alliance: Lalu Yadav

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 10:28 am IST

Lalu Prasad Yadav also accused the chief minister of insulting the mandate of 11 crore Biharis and called him a ''shameless turncoat''.

Prasad is currently at a hospital in Jharkhand and shares his views on politics through his official Twitter handle which is operated by people close to him. (Photo: File)
 Prasad is currently at a hospital in Jharkhand and shares his views on politics through his official Twitter handle which is operated by people close to him. (Photo: File)

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on his arch-rival and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for having forecast that the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties in the state has no future.

Prasad, who is serving sentence in a number of fodder scam cases in Ranchi, took exception to the remark made by Kumar earlier this week when reporters asked the Chief Minister about the prospects of ''Mahagathbandhan'', of which the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the largest constituent.

"A person who is occupying his chair by virtue of the votes secured by Mahagathbandhan...is making a forecast on the future of the alliance," the RJD chief said on Twitter.

Prasad is currently at a hospital in Jharkhand and shares his views on politics through his official Twitter handle which is operated by people close to him.

He also accused the chief minister of insulting the mandate of 11 crore Biharis and called him a ''shameless turncoat''.

Notably, besides dismissing the Grand Alliance as a coalition for which he saw no hope in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Kumar had also remarked that the bloated formation included people picked up from the road.

The remark triggered a controversy as leaders of the RJD and RLSP alleged that this was tantamount to Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, the latest entrant in the Grand Alliance, being called ''roadside'' and an insult to the Nishad community which he represented.

Kumar, who is also the JD(U) national president, had formed an alliance with Prasad ahead of the 2015 assembly polls, giving up years of bitter political hostility. The Grand Alliance thus formed also included the Congress and the coalition went on to win the elections with a thumping majority.

While Kumar returned as chief minister, Prasad's younger son Tejashwi Yadav was appointed Deputy CM, while elder son Tej Pratap Yadav got a state cabinet berth.

However, Kumar grew uneasy after Tejashwi was named an accused in corruption and money laundering cases against several members of the Prasad family, including his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi.

The JD(U) chief walked out of the coalition in July, 2017 asserting that he could make no compromise on the issue of corruption, and formed a new government with the BJP, the party with which he had snapped more than a decade-old political ties in 2013 following differences over the projection of Narendra Modi as its prime minister.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rjd, nitish kumar, grand alliance, tejashwi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Smart speakers: India wants more

2

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

3

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

4

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

5

Boeing unveils ultra-thin wings on new jets

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham